$900M Va. Resort Contractors Face Wage Theft Class Action
By Jared Foretek ( August 14, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Carpenters building Kalahari Resorts' $900 million resort in Virginia are accusing general contractor Hensel Phelps and its subcontractor of misclassifying workers as independent contractors and stiffing them on overtime pay in a proposed class action....
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