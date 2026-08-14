App Co. Asks Court Not To Let Apple 'Drag' It Across Country

By Nadia Dreid ( August 14, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Communal video streaming app Rave does not want its lawsuit accusing Apple of unfairly booting it from the App Store shipped from New Jersey to California, and has asked the court not to let the tech behemoth "convert this instrument of monopoly power into a litigation shield."...
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