Utz, Condiment Co. Sued Over Avocado Oil Claims

By Emily Field ( August 14, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Snack food company Utz Brands Inc. and a condiment company whose products are based on avocado oil were hit with two separate proposed class actions this past week in New York and California federal courts alleging that their foods are made with cheaper vegetable oil, citing the same recent study....
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