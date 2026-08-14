Mass. Mayor Charged With $1.5M COVID-19 Loan Fraud

By Chris Villani ( August 14, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces federal charges for allegedly obtaining more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 small business loans and using the money to fund his campaign coffers, pay his taxes, and pay off nearly $900,000 in high-interest, hard-money mortgages on properties he owned....
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