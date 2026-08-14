Ski Pass Buyers Defend Antitrust Case Against Vail, Alterra
By Matthew Perlman ( August 14, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Skiers accusing Vail Resorts Inc. and Alterra Mountain Co. of inflating prices through their multiresort ski passes are pushing back in Colorado federal court after the resort operators moved to toss the case and strike the class allegations....
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