Trump Aims To Rebuild US Maritime Industrial Base
By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 14, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a memorandum aimed at addressing backlogs in U.S. Navy shipbuilding by directing the Pentagon to pursue direct investments in the U.S. maritime industrial base from foreign suppliers to boost competition. ...
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