Data Center Backlash Fogs Finance Picture For New Projects

By Keith Goldberg ( August 14, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Public protests in communities ranging from rural, deep-red Texas towns to blue cities like Detroit and Nashville, Tennessee. Moratoriums on large data centers passed by New York and advanced by several other states. Anti-data center candidates beating pro-data center candidates in primary elections....
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