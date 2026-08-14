Smithfield Says It Shouldn't Face Jury In EEOC's Age Bias Suit
By Gina Kim ( August 14, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Smithfield Foods challenged a Georgia magistrate judge's report recommending the meat processor face the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit claiming it fired a senior sales employee due to her age, arguing Thursday the report cannot try to dictate how the company should've saved costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
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