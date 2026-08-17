10th Circ. Won't Rehear Okla. Death Row Gender Bias Claim
By Parker Quinlan ( August 17, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit will not reconsider its decision upholding convicted murderer Brenda Andrew's death sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court revived her claim that the use of sexualized and gender-stereotyped evidence at trial violated her constitutional rights....
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