AstraZeneca Joins States Aiming To Block Ill. 340B Drug Law
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 14, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca on Friday joined some other large pharmaceutical companies in urging an Illinois federal court to block a new state law that prohibits drugmakers from restricting the types or number of pharmacies healthcare providers can contract with to provide medications under a federal discount drug program....
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