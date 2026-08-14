5th Circ. Backs Investment Co.'s Sanction In Highland Ch. 11

By Emily Lever ( August 14, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday decided to keep in place an $826,000 sanction against NexPoint Real Estate Partners, finding "clear and convincing evidence" showed it filed and litigated a bad-faith claim in the Chapter 11 case of defunct hedge fund Highland Capital Management LP....
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