7th Circ. Ruling May Reduce Litigation Risk For Text Marketers

By Cory Eichhorn and Jefflyne Desilme ( August 17, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- On July 14, in Steidinger v. Blackstone Medical Services, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit held that unwanted marketing text messages are not telephone calls under Section 227(c)(5) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act....
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