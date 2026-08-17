Atty Says Case Against 'Kentucky Hammer' Should Survive

By Daniel Connolly ( August 17, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A lawyer is asking a federal judge not to dismiss his lawsuit against his old employer, the Kentucky law firm led by an attorney nicknamed "The Hammer," arguing that his prior firm has failed to answer serious antitrust allegations that it abuses its workforce and any lawyers who dare to leave....
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