Simon & Simon Gets Some Loss Records In Uber, FedEx Suit
By Andrea Keckley ( August 17, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has partially granted Philadelphia injury firm Simon & Simon PC's request to order Uber and FedEx to submit records showing alleged financial losses in connection with a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations lawsuit accusing the firm of scheming to falsify medical records to boost injury claims against the companies....
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