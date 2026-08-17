Virgin Galactic's $2.8M Shareholder Deal Gets Final OK

By Sydney Price ( August 17, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Virgin Galactic investors received final approval of their settlement that will end derivative claims arguing the company was damaged by founder Richard Branson and others' attempts to cover up rocket ships' design flaws, and includes a nearly $2.8 million payout to the company and appointment of a chief compliance officer....
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