HUD Grant Conditions Void For Failing APA, Judge Rules

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 14, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge Friday vacated new conditions for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants that nonprofit grantees said unlawfully targeted diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, among other things, saying the government failed to sufficiently explain why the conditions were needed....
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