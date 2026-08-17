Papa John's Workers Get Approval For $5M No-Poach Deal

By Matthew Perlman ( August 17, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court gave its final approval for a $5 million settlement in a case over Papa John's past use of "no-poach" provisions in its franchise agreements, sweeping aside previous concerns as well as objections raised by a handful of workers....
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