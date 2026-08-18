OnlyFans Creator Sues MrBeast, Amazon For Bogus Rules

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 18, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A staffer for the 2024 MrBeast Games allegedly told a contestant she must delete her OnlyFans, which netted $60,000 a year, or be kicked out of the $5 million competition despite no one else being forced to do this, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court that seeks damages from the show and Amazon....
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