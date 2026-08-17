7th Circ. Reverses Alcoa Union Retirees' Lifetime Benefits Win

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 17, 2026, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit reversed an Indiana federal court's decision holding that certain union retirees of aluminum giant Alcoa and their beneficiaries had a vested right to health benefits for life, finding error with the lower court's judicial estoppel analysis that formed the basis for its judgment on liability....
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