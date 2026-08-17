Honda Civic Seat Belt Design Caused Teen's Death, Suit Says
By Carla Baranauckas ( August 17, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Honda was hit with a wrongful death suit in New Jersey state court alleging that the rear seat belt system in its 2017 Civic models was defectively designed and caused the death of an 18-year-old state resident in a crash....
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