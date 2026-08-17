Hospital Employees Seek Class Cert. In Retirement Funds Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( August 17, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Employees of a faith-based nonprofit Colorado hospital urged a federal judge to grant class certification in their lawsuit alleging the hospital mismanaged employees' retirement funds and ultimately cost participants tens of millions of dollars....
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