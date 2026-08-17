Judge Says FBI Justified More Expensive $77M Contract

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 17, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge refused to block the Federal Bureau of Investigation from proceeding with a $77 million contract for background investigation and analytical services, saying the agency adequately explained why the winning contractor's proposal was worth the price premium....
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