Judge Suggests Narrowing Patent Suit Against Southwest

By Theresa Schliep ( August 17, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in the Northern District of Texas has recommended that the court eliminate one patent claim from Intellectual Ventures' infringement lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and foreclose presuit damages for some claims, but otherwise preserved the patent-holding company's case....
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