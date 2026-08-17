Moderna, Arbutus Clash On Gov't Venue For Vax IP Claims

By Dani Kass ( August 17, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Moderna Inc. has accused Arbutus Biopharma Corp. of turning a government contractor indemnification law "upside down" by arguing the COVID-19 vaccine supplier must face infringement litigation, while Arbutus says the government is wielding that relationship to dodge liability in two separate courts....
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