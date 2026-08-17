Medtronic Rival Seeks Injunction After $382M Antitrust Win
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 17, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Medical device company Applied Medical Resources Corp. has urged a California federal judge to issue final judgment and impose a permanent injunction against Medtronic Inc. that would block contracts a jury found were used to illegally maintain a monopoly over a surgical device, saying that would end Medtronic's "exclusionary conduct and restore competition."...
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