9th Circ. Says Statute Mandates Central Valley Contract Switch
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 17, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday ruled the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had no duty to complete environmental reviews before it converted dozens of water service contracts for the Central Valley Project in California in a process intended to help fund storage improvements....
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