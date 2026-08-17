COVID Test-Maker Inks $6.5M Investor Deal Over Sales Slump
By Jessica Corso ( August 17, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Co-Diagnostics Inc. has agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle an investor lawsuit accusing it of overstating the demand for its COVID-19 testing kits two years after the pandemic began....
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