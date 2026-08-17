Happy Egg Breaks 'Pasture Raised' False Ad Class At 9th Circ.
By Lauren Berg ( August 17, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday threw out class certification of California and New York consumers accusing the company behind the Happy Egg brand of deceptively labeling egg cartons with promises that its hens are "pasture raised on over 8 acres."...
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