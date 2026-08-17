Electric Co. Can't Undo Class Status In ESOP Fight

By Grace Elletson ( August 17, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge refused to scrap class certification for a group of workers who claimed an electrical contractor failed to properly invest millions of dollars in its employee stock ownership plan, finding the plan participants at the helm of the case are fit to lead the suit....
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