Fla. Jury Sides With Condo Owner In Marco Beach TM Trial

By Ivan Moreno ( August 18, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has sided with a Marco Island condominium owner and his rental businesses in a trademark lawsuit brought by the developer behind the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, finding they did not infringe the resort's name or crest logo or engage in unfair competition....
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