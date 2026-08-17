Russia Faces Tough Questions In $1.1B Crimea Award Fight
By Jared Foretek ( August 17, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared unconvinced Monday that the Russian Federation could get an early out from a Ukrainian bank's suit to enforce a $1.1 billion arbitral award by claiming that the law of international armed conflict rendered expropriation protections in the nations' bilateral investment treaty toothless....
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