PE Music Rights Co. Sues Anthropic, Suno Over AI Training

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 18, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Private Equity music publisher Round Hill Music has sued Anthropic, Suno and web-scraping provider Bright Data in separate federal lawsuits in California, accusing the companies of "rampant commercial copying" of thousands of its copyrighted songs and lyrics without permission to build and train artificial intelligence systems....
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