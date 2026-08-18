Goldman Buying LCN In Up To $410M Deal Steered By 3 Firms

By Al Barbarino ( August 18, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire LCN Capital Partners, a real estate investment manager focused on sale-leaseback and net lease transactions, for approximately $260 million upfront and up to another $150 million in deferred and contingent consideration....
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