Ex-Meta Worker Says His EB-2 Letter Concerns Got Him Fired

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 18, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A former Meta Platforms Inc. product design manager sued the social media giant and his former supervisor in New Jersey federal court, claiming that he was fired after refusing to sign an immigration support letter for a colleague because he believed it contained inaccurate or unsupported facts....
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