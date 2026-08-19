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Calif. Award Vacated After Arbitrator Attends Law Firm Event

By Joyce Hanson ( August 19, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has vacated an arbitration award issued to two real estate buyers in a breach of contract dispute with an investor, ruling that the JAMS arbitrator failed to disclose her participation in a public event sponsored by the law firm representing the buyers....

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