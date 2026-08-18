Marriott Gets Trim Of Worker's Tobacco Health Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 18, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday refused to completely toss a Marriott worker's proposed class action alleging the hotel giant's $15 weekly health fee on employees who use tobacco violated federal benefits law, but trimmed the dispute of some claims as insufficiently backed up. ...
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