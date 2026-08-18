Ga. High Court Sidesteps Key Question In Bio-Lab Fire Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 18, 2026, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Whether Georgia residents who say they were exposed to harmful substances because of a 2024 fire at chlorine manufacturer Bio-Lab's factory can seek medical monitoring in their proposed class action is a question that should be answered in federal court, the Georgia Supreme Court said Tuesday....
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