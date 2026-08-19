Ruling Lets Ethiopia's Protected Status End As Case Proceeds

By Ganesh Setty ( August 19, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court has ruled the Trump administration's termination of Ethiopia's temporary protected status designation can now take effect, though allowing Ethiopian nationals to continue arguing that the administration acted at least partly out of racial animus....
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