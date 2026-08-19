CFTC Spares FTX's Ellison, Wang Fines For Cooperation

By Katryna Perera ( August 19, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Former FTX and Alameda Research executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have agreed to trading and registration bans, but will not face financial penalties, as part of deals with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to resolve fraud claims against them over their roles in the scheme that caused the crypto exchange and trading firm to collapse....
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