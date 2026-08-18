Carbon Importer Accuses Law Firm Of Missing Key Deadline

By Jared Foretek ( August 18, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A carbon company and its Chinese exporter are accusing law firm Neville Peterson of legal malpractice in a suit that was moved to Washington, D.C., federal court Monday, claiming the firm's failure to file a rate certification with the Commerce Department ultimately cost them more than $750,000....
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