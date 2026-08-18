Coinbase Must Face Investor Suit Over SEC, Bankruptcy Risks
By Jessica Corso ( August 18, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday denied Coinbase's latest bid to escape a proposed class action accusing it of misleading investors about risks tied to regulatory action and potential bankruptcy, ruling that it is "not difficult to infer" that the company and its leadership were financially motivated to deceive shareholders....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.