Judge Denies Bid To Move AT&T ERISA Case To State Court
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 20, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a former AT&T employee's bid to move his class action suit alleging violations of state labor law over a tobacco surcharge on employee health plans from federal to state court....
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