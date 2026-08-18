Sofia Vergara's Underwear Co. Moves To Nix AI Deepfake Suit

By Gina Kim ( August 18, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- EBY urged a California federal judge to dismiss a content creator's suit alleging that, while she agreed to be a brand ambassador, the underwear company used AI to create a "deepfake" version and publish a video where she appeared partially nude, arguing Monday that the video is not "pornography" as commonly understood....
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