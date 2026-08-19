7th Circ. Backs Developer's Conviction In Bank Fraud Case

By Celeste Bott ( August 19, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed Tuesday a real estate developer's conviction for his role in a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme at a now-shuttered Chicago bank, saying while the line "separating an improper lending relationship from criminality was not obvious in this case," the government presented enough evidence for jurors to conclude he knowingly participated in the fraud....
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