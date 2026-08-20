Lenders Sue Over $1M Loan Tied To Cannabis Farm

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 20, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A group of California lenders is trying to claw back a $1 million loan that was supposed to launch a cannabis farm in Miranda, claiming they learned too late that the property had already lost its permits to grow and that the borrowers had misused most of the loan proceeds....
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