Property Management Co. Hit With Suit Over Data Breach
By Isaac Monterose ( August 18, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers accused property management company Cambridge Management Inc. on Tuesday of failing to protect their personally identifiable information from hackers who breached the company's systems....
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