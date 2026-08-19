Groups Say NOAA Failed To Vet Samoan Seabed Mining Harm

By Elaine Briseño ( August 19, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Two conservation groups have sued to stop the sale of deep-sea mining rights across 31 million acres of seabed around American Samoa, arguing the National Marine Fisheries Service unlawfully determined the activity would not adversely affect endangered species and their habitat....
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