Tricolor Execs Accused Of Securities Fraud By SEC

By Ben Zigterman ( August 18, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued the founder of bankrupt subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings and two of its executives, accusing them of double pledging collateral and misrepresenting the debt pools they were offering to lenders....
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