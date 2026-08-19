Delivery Driver Loses Class Cert. Bid In Misclassification Suit

By MJ Koo ( August 19, 2026, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A delivery driver who accused a logistics company of misclassifying him and thousands of other California workers as independent contractors cannot get his proposed class certified, a federal court found, finding the variation in the drivers' operations prevents them from resolving their claims on a classwide basis....
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