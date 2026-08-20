Cannabis Co. Fights Class Status In Tipped Wages Suit

By Celeste Bott ( August 20, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Cannabis dispensary company Curaleaf Holdings urged an Illinois federal court Tuesday not to allow workers to proceed as a class and collective with their tipped wages claims, saying its tip practices didn't stem from a common corporate policy but rather a patchwork of "legacy practices inherited through serial acquisitions, varying by state, store, manager, and time."...
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